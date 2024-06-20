Chelsea Don’t Want Bid To Sign Attacker To Drag On

Chelsea do not want their attempt to sign Atletico Madrid attacker Samu Omorodion to drag on and could soon increase their offer.

The forward shone in La Liga while on loan at Alaves last season and is now in demand in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are admirers of Omorodion and have sent a proposal of €33m plus a further €7m in add-ons to Atletico Madrid for their consideration.

The Spanish giants are so far opposed to letting Omorodion depart, but Chelsea are not giving up and, according to Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte, the Blues do not want the saga to drag on.

Chelsea are keen to push matters along and it is suggested they could soon increase their offer to make a breakthrough.

Omorodion grabbed nine goals in 35 La Liga outings for Alaves last term and Chelsea have seen enough of him to want to take him to Stamford Bridge.

He scored in both Alaves’ meetings with Barcelona, while he also hit the back of the net in each encounter with Villarreal.

The 20-year-old has not yet been capped at senior international level by Spain, but he has turned out for the country’s Under-21s.