Chelsea: Djordje Petrovic living ‘a dream’ as he speaks out for first time on No1 battle with Robert Sanchez

(AFP via Getty Images)

Djordje Petrovic says he is living his dream after becoming a regular starter at Chelsea - but admits it comes with pressure.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper helped the Blues survive a late scare in their 3-2 win away at Luton on Saturday.

Petrovic has looked at ease since coming in to replace injured No1 Robert Sanchez, helping Chelsea win four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Speaking to English media for the first time, the Serbia international says the Premier League is already making him a better player.

“It's like a completely different sport [in the Premier League],” he said. “It is a lot faster and you don't have time to think when you have the ball at your feet.

“It is different, but I enjoy it here because that is a dream for us… everyone wants to play here and you can improve by playing here."

Petrovic has made things look easy so far, making some crucial saves, using his vision to rush out of his box to clear long balls and collecting corners using his 6ft 6in frame.

But, after joining Chelsea in a £14million deal from New England Revolution in the summer, Petrovic admits he is still adapting to the level of expectation at Chelsea.

"It is not easy because we play for a big club, one of the biggest clubs in the world," he said. "We want to win every game and take trophies and titles.

"We have pressure, but my team-mates help me a lot, and I try to help them. Everyone helps. The coaching staff are also helping me and everyone.

"The goalkeepers and goalkeeping coaches are all helping and we have a good chemistry between us. If I have something to ask Betts [Marcus Bettinelli], Robert [Sanchez] or Lucas [Bergstrom], we all help each other, and I am also helping.

"Before my first game, before Sheffield United, they said 'no pressure'… and I felt that pressure, to be honest, and they were just telling me to play my game, and that's it.”

Petrovic will continue in goal, with Sanchez likely to be out for another few weeks.

That gives him a chance to prove to Mauricio Pochettino that he can be the long-term No1.

But, having built a good relationship with Sanchez behind the scenes, Petrovic talked up the healthy competition among the goalkeepers at Chelsea.

"I just look at the next game and I just want to help the team,” he said.

"The decision is not on me, it is on the coach and that's it. We push each other and have a good chemistry and that's all that's important."

Chelsea showed their talent as they went 3-0 up away at Luton but a nervous finish to that game showed their young squad can, at times, look vulnerable.

But back-to-back wins for the first time since October have given Chelsea a chance to have a better 2024 and push for European qualification in the second half of the season.

"It was good to get two wins and finally an away win," said Petrovic. "We need to keep in mind the next game against Preston is important in the FA Cup and then the semi-final [of the Carabao Cup against Middlesbrough].

"We have a tough schedule but we now have a good streak and move on."