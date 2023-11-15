Chelsea denied late winner as Emma Hayes’ side share spoils with Real Madrid

Millie Bright, the Chelsea captain, remonstrates with referee Frida Mia Klarlund after her side were denied a late winner at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday night - PA/Isabel Infantes

Real Madrid Femenino 2 Chelsea Women 2

Emma Hayes’s Chelsea got their Women’s Champions League campaign off to a solid start but they were denied what would have been a priceless victory away at Real Madrid by a controversial late penalty for the hosts.

Real Madrid levelled at 2-2 through Olga Carmona from the penalty spot but replays clearly showed Jessie Fleming had fouled Athenea del Castillo outside of the box.

England full-back Niamh Charles and Australia star Sam Kerr’s far-post headers had deservedly turned the game around in Chelsea’s favour, after a deflected Carmona opener, but it was not to be for the visitors.

Sam Kerr put Chelsea ahead, before Real Madrid clawed their way back into the game to earn a share of the spoils - EPA/Juanjo Martin

Playing just 24 hours after the United States confirmed the appointment of Hayes as their new women’s national team head coach from next summer, the 47-year-old’s team were beginning their bid to try and reach May’s final in Bilbao.

Getting there, however, is going to be extremely difficult as was evident in the opening 10 minutes as a high-tempo Real Madrid side played with real intensity and took the lead through left-back Carmona, whose goal in the World Cup final in August saw Spain beat England. Her strike deflected heavily off Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright to deceive Ann-Katrin Berger.

Chelsea responded very strongly, though, and grew into the game before equalising when they finished off a slick team move following 20 passes in the build-up. Sam Kerr was also twice denied by strong saves from Real goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez. The WSL side spent the vast majority of the second half camped in Real’s territory and struck the crossbar in the closing stages through Lauren James’ vicious effort, before Charles had a stoppage-time winner agonisingly ruled out for offside.

Match details

Real Madrid Femenino (4-2-3-1): Misa 7; Oihane 6, Ivana 6, Kathellen 6, Carmona 8; Toletti 6, Abelleira 7; Del Castillo 7, Zornoza 6 (Maite Oroz 6, 60), Caicedo 6; Bruun 6 (Feller 6, 71).

Subs not used: Chavas (gk), Tellez (gk), Kenti Robles, Rocio, Raso, Moller, Svava, Olofsson, Olaya, Sara Lopez.

Booked: Toletti.

Chelsea Women (4-2-3-1): Berger 6; Lawrence 7, Bright 6, Carter 6, Charles 8; Cuthbert 7, Nusken 7; Rytting Kaneryd 6, Kirby 6 (James 7, 64), Fleming 7; Kerr 7.

Subs not used: Musovic (gk), Hampton (gk), Fishel, Nouwen, Ingle, Perisset, Mjelde, Buchanan, Cankovic, Beever-Jones.

Referee: Frida Klarlund (Denmark).

Attendance: 2,913.

Real Madrid Femenino vs Chelsea Women: As it happened . . .

10:35 PM GMT

Emma Hayes: Chelsea robbed of a 3-1 win

The Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was unsurprisingly unhappy with some of the decisions that went against Chelsea.

We dominated the game and then we went 2-1 up. Then there is the free-kick that was awarded as a penalty. Then we score a legitimate goal. I cannot understand the decision whatsoever. I think we’ve been robbed of what should have been a 3-1 game. We’ve had chances [to score more], so we should be disappointed with ourselves, but I can’t remember the last time I’ve been in a game like that when two humongous decisions have gone against us. That’s a lot, tonight.

Emma Hayes, centre, was unhappy with the refereeing in Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Real Madrid. - Isabel Infantes/PA

10:16 PM GMT

Was Kerr offside when Charles scored?

The key part of the offside law is whether, by challenging Ivans Andres, Sam Kerr was guilty of “making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball”.

It’s a subjective offside, so you can argue it either way. Chelsea are probably a bit unfortunate but the penalty feels like a worthier grievance.

09:54 PM GMT

Full time: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 2

I suppose it’s a good sign if you’re annoyed to only draw away to Real Madrid. But that result will surely frustrate the hell out of Emma Hayes, because Chelsea were so dominant for large parts of the game.

The outstanding Niamh Charles, who made one and scored one, thought she had won the game right at the end, but her goal was ruled out for a debatable offside against Sam Kerr. My hunch is that it was the correct decision in accordance with the current offside law; Chelsea’s frustration is that Kerr became unnecessarily active with a vague challenge on Ivana Andres. Charles would probably have scored regardless.

Either way, Chelsea will be aggrieved by the debatable penalty award that allowed Olga Carmona to equalise shortly after Kerr had headed Chelsea into a deserved lead.

Emma Hayes reacts after Chelsea's eventful draw in Madrid. - Isabel Infantes/PA

09:54 PM GMT

90+6 min: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 2

Niamh Charles has a goal disallowed for offside! She finished it beautifully, sweeping Bright’s long cross past Rodriguez on the half volley, but the flag immediately went up. Charles was nowhere near being offside, so it can only have been given against Sam Kerr, who was beyond the last defender when the cross came in and made a (frankly needless) attempt to challenge Andres.

My word, what a finale.

Niamh Charles celebrates what would have been the winning goal. - Isabel Infantes/PA

09:51 PM GMT

90+4 min: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 2

James puts Kerr through on goal with a long ball that is missed by Andres, but Kerr is slightly off balance and that allows Hernandez to make another vital tackle.

09:50 PM GMT

90+2 min: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 2

After a thrilling run, James’ low shot from 20 yards is well blocked by Andres. Chelsea have the ball, as they have for most of this game.

09:49 PM GMT

90+2 min: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 2

I’m a little surprised Chelsea haven’t made more substitutions, as they have a game on Saturday. But Emma Hayes doesn’t look set to make any more.

09:48 PM GMT

90+1 min: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 2

There will be five minutes of added time. Kathellen has just been booked for timewasting.

09:47 PM GMT

90 min: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 2

Double substitution for Real Freja Olofsson and Hayley Raso, who left Manchester City in the summer, come on for Linda Caicedo and Teresa Abelleira.

09:46 PM GMT

89 min: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 2

James hits the bar! What an effort from Lauren James. She wandered infield from the right, 25 yards out, and curled a nonchalant left-footer that beat the backpedalling Rodriguez and thumped off the underside of the bar. The rebound came at an awkward height to Fleming, who shinned it wide of the far post.

09:43 PM GMT

86 min: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 2

Another good save by Rodriguez! A corner was cleared to the edge of the D, where Kaneryd cut across the bouncing ball to hit a shot that swerved awkwardly and was palmed round the post by the flying Rodriguez.

09:41 PM GMT

84 min: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 2

Chelsea are baffled. That foul by Fleming was surely outside of the penalty area.

09:40 PM GMT

82 min: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 2

Caicedo shows a devastating change of pace to beat Carter to the ball on the left and cut into the area, but Carter does brilliantly to recover and make a potentially goal-saving tackle. Seconds later, at the other end, Rodriguez charges out of her area to beat a Chelsea forward to a through ball.

This is great stuff, and either team could nick it.

09:37 PM GMT

GOAL!

Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 2 (Carmona 79 pen) Olga Carmona gets her second with a brilliant penalty, blasted into the side netting to Berger’s left. The award of the penalty looked harsh - the original contact was well outside the area and I don’t think it continued into the box, although I wouldn’t put the farm on it - but it was beautifully taken.

Olga Carmona equalises with a superb penalty. - Angel Martinez/Getty Images Europe

09:35 PM GMT

78 min Real 1 Chelsea 2

PENALTY TO REAL MADRID! Fleming fouls del Castillo outside the area, but she falls into the box and the referee gives the penalty.

09:33 PM GMT

GOAL!

Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 2 (Kerr 74) Niamh Charles has made one and scored one! Moments after an immense block tackle by Hernandez on Cuthbert on the edge of the area, Chelsea took a deserved lead. Chalres played the ball infield to Fleming and kept running. She slid a return pass to Chelsea, who guided a brilliant first-time cross that was headed in decisively by Kerr at the far post. What a footballer Niamh Charles is becoming.

09:31 PM GMT

73 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

I’m struggling to remember the last time in this half that I looked to my left. I.e., the last time Real Madrid entered Chelsea’s half of the pitch. It’s been all Chelsea for at least 20 minutes.

09:28 PM GMT

71 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

Real substitution Naomie Feller replaces Signe Bruun, who worked hard with little reward up front.

09:28 PM GMT

70 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

Fleming appeals unsuccessfully for a penalty after being bumped over in the area by Caicedo. It looked like a fair shoulder charge rather than a push.

09:24 PM GMT

67 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

James walks away from Kathellen with ease but then shoots wastefully over the bar from 25 yards.

09:23 PM GMT

66 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

Out of nothing, a half chance for Madrid. Bright’s defensive header goes straight to del Castillo, whose snapshot from 15 yards hits Charles and goes behind for the home side’s first corner. That was good defending from Charles, who has again been superb.

09:21 PM GMT

64 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

Chelsea substitution Lauren James replaces Fran Kirby. Real Madrid are hanging on a bit, so James is probably the last person they want to see.

09:20 PM GMT

62 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

Lauren James is coming on for Chelsea, as Emma Hayes turns to her bench for inspiration. Chelsea look capable of winning this. It’s just the final ball that’s eluding them.

09:17 PM GMT

60 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

Real substitution Maite Oroz replaces Claudia Zornoza.

09:15 PM GMT

58 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

Chelsea’s pressing has been very good all night. Cuthbert wins the ball for the umpteenth time and releases Kaneryd, whose cross deflects behind for a corner. Nothing comes of it.

Signe Bruun is challenged by the tireless Erin Cuthbert. - Getty Images Europe

09:11 PM GMT

54 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

Linda Caicedo, the brilliant Colombian teenager, has been more involved in the second half. She scoots away from Lawrence and lifts a cross that is claimed at the second attempt by Berger.

Chelsea counter and Kirby’s shot from 15 yards is superbly blocked, I think by Andres. That’s Chelsea’s 11th attempt to at goal; Real have had one.

Real Madrid forward Linda Caicedo. - Getty Images Europe

09:09 PM GMT

51 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

Great save from Rodriguez! Carter curls a long pass to release Kerr, who makes a brilliant run behind Andres in the inside-left channel. She cuts into the area and seems certain to score, but Rodriguez deflects her shot just wide of the post. That’s a brilliant save, though Kerr will feel she should have scored.

Sam Kerr has had a frustrating night in Madrid. - Isabel Infantes/PA

09:09 PM GMT

51 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

Great save from Rodriguez! Carter curls a long pass to release Kerr, who makes a brilliant run behind Andres in the inside-left channel. She cuts into the area and seems certain to score, but Rodriguez deflects her shot just wide of the post. That’s a brilliant save, though Kerr will feel she should have scored.

Sam Kerr has had a frustrating night in Madrid. - Isabel Infantes/PA

09:05 PM GMT

48 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

Kerr’s header is comfortably saved by Rodriguez. She did well just to get it on target - she was 12 yards out, running away from goal, and there was no real pace on the cross.

09:03 PM GMT

46 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

Chelsea get the second half under way. A draw in Madrid is never a bad result - but with the way the first half unfolded Emma Hayes will fancy her team’s chances of victory.

08:53 PM GMT

Injured Weir in demand

Caroline Weir is the focus of the attention of the fans here at half-time as a huge group all clamour for an autograph, from the injured Real Madrid and Scotland midfielder. Meanwhile, 2913 has been confirmed as the attendance here tonight at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

08:49 PM GMT

Half time: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

Impressive stuff from Chelsea. They were unfortunate to go behind to a deflected shot from Olga Carmona, but they kept their composure, continued to dominate the ball and eventually equalised through an accomplished header from Niamh Charles.

08:48 PM GMT

45+1 min: Real 1 Chelsea 1

Chance for Nusken! Chelsea almost took the lead with the last kick of the half. The corner wasn’t cleared properly, with a defensive header going straight to Nusken 12 yards out. She took a touch and hit a snapshot that was too close to Rodriguez. Either side and that may well have gone in.

08:46 PM GMT

45+1 min: Real 1 Chelsea 1

Cuthbert’s free-kick hits the wall and flies behind for a corner.

08:46 PM GMT

45 min: Real 1 Chelsea 1

Kaneryd is fouled this far outside the area by Toletti, who is booked. Cuthbert is over the free-kick...

08:45 PM GMT

43 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1

Chelsea’s coaching staff will be overjoyed with that goal. It was straight off the training ground, passing it from back to front. The visitors have really grown into this half and that was the definition of a team goal. They had possession of the ball for at least a minute, by my watch, before Charles hit the net.

08:43 PM GMT

GOAL!

Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1 (Charles 41) The full-backs combine for an excellent equaliser! Lawrence wandered infield, chopped back outside Carmona and curled a cross beyond the far post, where Charles ran off del Castillo and planted an emphatic header back across the goalkeeper. Chelsea fully deserve that.

Niamh Charles is congratulated by Chelsea captain Millie Bright after heading the equaliser. - Isabel Infantes/PA

08:41 PM GMT

39 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Charles beats Hernandez on the left side of the area with a majestic Cruyff turn and hits a low cross that takes a deflection and is cleared desperately by Ivana Andres. Chelsea are really pressing now.

08:37 PM GMT

35 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Another wicked cross from the indefatigable Cuthbert bounces awkwardly just outside the six-yard box. Kerr can’t get a touch and Hernandez, under pressure from Fleming, chests the ball back to the keeper with indecent calm.

Oihane Hernandez is embraced by Misa Rodriguez after a fine piece of defending. - Isabel Infantes/PA

08:35 PM GMT

34 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Kirby’s pressure forces Carmona to concede a cheap corner. It’s swung deep and headed away, but Chelsea keep the ball alive until Cuthbert swishes over the top from 25 yards.

Emma Hayes' team are pushing for an equaliser. - Angel Martinez/Getty Images Europe

08:32 PM GMT

31 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

As well as the official away end in the far corner, there are a few clusters of Chelsea fans mixed in with the home supporters, and they’re making themselves heard. It’s all very amicable though and there’s no hostility. On the pitch, Real Madrid look so much slicker on the ball, and their work rate is impressive. They’ve won all-but-one of their matches in all competitions so far this season and it’s not hard to understand why.

08:30 PM GMT

29 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Excellent save by Rodriguez! Kirby breaks into space down the right and fires an early pass into Kerr on the edge of the area. She takes the ball beautifully in her stride, away from the defender, and cracks an early shot towards the near post. Rodriguez reacts smartly to claw it behind for a corner.

Sam Kerr was denied by a fine save. - Isabel Infantes/PA

08:26 PM GMT

24 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Real are playing mainly on the counter-attack, though it’s not clear whether that’s by design or necessity. Chelsea have dominated possession without really testing Misa Rodriguez.

Teresa Abelleira battles for possession with Erin Cuthbert. - Isabel Infantes/PA

08:24 PM GMT

21 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Charles, so impressive as an attacking left-back these days, kills a long ball beautifully and plays in the underlapping Fleming. Her low cross is dummied at the near post by Kerr, but Kirby is on her heels and Kathellen (I think) clears. Had Kirby not slowed down she may well have scored.

08:19 PM GMT

17 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Cuthbert wins the ball on the edge of the Madrid D and plays in Charles, whose cross deflects behind for Chelsea’s first corner. Kirby’s delivery isn’t the best and the ball bounces through to the keeper Rodriguez.

08:16 PM GMT

16 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

The goal has relaxed the home side, as goals are wont to do, and now they are having a strong spell. Chelsea may need to sit in for 10 minutes.

Olga Carmona celebrates after putting Real Madrid in front. - Getty Images Europe

08:14 PM GMT

12 min: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

‘Olga, Olga, Olga’, chant the Real Madrid fans, as they wave their white flags that are donned with the club’s crest to salute the player who scored the winning goal in the World Cup final against England and who has used her wand of a left-foot to clinical affect again now.

08:11 PM GMT

GOAL!

Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0 (Carmona 10) Olga Carmona, who scored the winner for Spain against England in the World Cup, has done it again! Berger’s clearance was collected 40 yards from goal and quickly moved forward to Carmona in a bit of space. She took a couple of touches and drove a left-footed shot that took a big deflection off Bright and wrongfooted Berger.

08:09 PM GMT

7 min: Real Madrid 0 Chelsea 0

The Chelsea keeper Berger walks confidently past the onrushing Bruun, another sign of Chelsea’s early confidence.

08:06 PM GMT

Injured Weir among the crowd in Madrid

Scotland’s Caroline Weir, who starred for Team GB’s women’s football side at the Tokyo Olympics, is missing for Real Madrid at the moment after suffering a serious knee injury earlier this season. But the former Manchester City midfielder is here in the stands, sitting about 10 seats to our right, to watch her Real team-mates and many of her British pals in action. She’s still using crutches to walk at the moment.

08:05 PM GMT

4 min: Real Madrid 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea have started brightly and are dominating possession. Nusken reverses glorious through pass to find Kirby on the right of the area, but she dithers for a split-second and is superbly tackled by the sliding Carmona.

Olga Carmona makes an important challenge on Fran Kirby. - Getty Images Europe

08:03 PM GMT

2 min: Real Madrid 0 Chelsea 0

Rytting Kaneryd wriggles away from a couple of defenders on the right and finds Cuthbert, whose terrific first-time cross flashes through the six-yard box with nobody there to do the necessary.

08:01 PM GMT

1 min: Real Madrid 0 Chelsea 0

Real Madrid, in their classic white strip, kick off from right to left as we watch. Chelsea are in blue.

The Chelsea players line up ahead of their Champions League match in Madrid. - Harriet Lander/Chelsea FC

07:59 PM GMT

Here come the players

It looks a pretty chilly night in Madrid, and there a surprising number of empty seats.

Lauren James is among the Chelsea substitutes. - Chelsea FC/Harriet Lander

07:40 PM GMT

A reminder of the teams

Real Madrid (possible 4-2-3-1) Misa; Oihane, Ivana, Kathellen Olga; Toletti, Teresa; Athenea, Zornoza, Linda Caicedo; Bruun.

Substitutes: Chavas, Tellez, Kenti Robles, Rocio, Malte Oroz, Raso, Moller, Feller, Svava, Olofsson, Olaya, Sara Lopez.

Chelsea (possible 4-2-3-1) Berger; Lawrence, Bright, Carter, Charles; Cuthbert, Nusken; Rytting Kaneryd, Kirby, Fleming; Kerr.

Substitutes: Musovic, Hampton, Fishel, Nouwen, Ingle, James, Perisset, Mjelde, Buchanan, Cankovic, Beever-Jones.

Referee Frida Klarlund (Denmark).

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger warms up in Madrid. - Angel Martinez/Getty Images Europe

07:39 PM GMT

Full time: Paris FC 1 BK Hacken 2

The first match in this group has ended with a surprise victory for the Swedish side BK Hacken in Paris. I’m not sure whether that’s good or bad news for Chelsea; probably too early to say.

07:23 PM GMT

A familiar opponent

Chelsea and Real Madrid also met in the group stage last season. Sophie Ingle and Erin Cuthbert scored in a 2-0 win at Kingsmeadow; an own goal from the keeper Misa Rodriguez gave Chelsea a 1-1 draw in the return game.

They eventually won the group with 16 points out of 18. Real were pipped to the runners-up spot Paris Saint-Germain.

07:19 PM GMT

Hayes to become world's highest-paid women's football coach

Here’s more on the news that Emma Hayes has agreed to become the USWNT head coach.

And here’s Tom Garry on what makes Hayes so special.

There are a host of reasons why USWNT supporters should be excited about Hayes’s appointment, from her proven ability to get the best out of individuals to her much-praised player management and the tactical nous she has highlighted in her work as a pundit as well as on the pitch. She will bring clarity around how she wants the team to play.

Read more...

07:08 PM GMT

Real Madrid team news

Madrid, who beat Real Sociedad 7-1 in Liga F on Friday, also make two changes: Claudio Zornoza and the captain Ivana Andres come in for Hayley Raso and Rocio Galvez.

06:55 PM GMT

Chelsea team news: Kirby starts, James on the bench

Emma Hayes makes a couple of changes from the weekend victory at Everton. Ashley Lawrence and Fran Kirby replace Eve Perisset and Jelena Cankovic respectively. Lauren James is once again on the bench.

06:54 PM GMT

A big night in Madrid

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of Real Madrid v Chelsea at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. It’s the start of Emma Hayes’ last attempt to reach the promised land by winning the Women’s Champions League with Chelsea. They avoided the labyrinthine qualification phase, in which both Manchester United and Arsenal were eliminated. Now things are more straightforward: four groups of four, with the top two going through to the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid’s squad is full of players who won the World Cup with Spain in the summer, including Olga Carmona, who scored the only goal against England in the final. They are second in Liga F, a familiar position given Barcelona’s astonishing consistency over the last few years, with seven wins out of eight so far this season.

Chelsea are also in a familiar position - top of the WSL. They are favourites to win this group, though there are no guarantees in such a cut-throat competition. The other teams are BK Hacken, runners-up in Sweden, and Paris FC, a dangerous team who have already eliminated Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg.

The confirmation of football’s worst-kept secret, that Hayes will leave Chelsea at the end of the season to become head coach of the United States Women’s National Team, adds another layer to tonight’s game and the whole season. Hayes has enjoyed extraordinary success since becoming head coach 11 years ago: six WSL titles, five FA Cups (including four Doubles) and two League Cups. Only one trophy has eluded her.

Chelsea have been getting closer. They reached the final in 2021, only to be taken apart by Barcelona. Yet though they went out in the semi-finals last season, they were arguably closer to glory. Chelsea again lost to the eventual winners – but this time it was 2-1 on aggregate and they gave Barcelona a scare in the second leg at the Camp Nou.

Before they can think about a possible reunion with Barcelona, they have another Spanish giant to consider.

Kick off is at 8pm in London, 9pm in Madrid.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.