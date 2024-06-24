Chelsea defender says he has ‘learned so much’ from crazy year

Chelsea defender says he has ‘learned so much’ from crazy year

Levi Colwill has said he has ‘learned so much’ from a ‘crazy’ year at Chelsea.

Colwill made 22 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea in 2023-24 in a breakthrough year for the academy graduate in West London.

The 21-year-old had returned to the club from a successful loan spell at Brighton, before celebrating success with England at the European Under-21 Championship last summer.

Colwill’s club form saw him handed a senior England debut last season, though he missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024 after missing much of the Premier League run-in with a toe injury.

The defender has reflected on a ‘crazy’ 12 months in his career and believes he has learned so much from a challenging campaign at Stamford Bridge.

“I think it’s been a crazy year,” Colwill told the club’s official website.

“Winning the European Under-21 Championship last summer was amazing, it was one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life. Just being there with the boys was so good.

“To go from that to then coming back, making my Chelsea debut, signing a contract for Chelsea, all of the things that I’ve dreamed of from when I was a little kid across the road [at Cobham].

“Then to make my England senior debut, I still don’t really believe it. I still don’t feel like it actually came true.

“I’ve had ups and downs. I struggled as I played in a different position for half the season [at left-back]. That was really tough, but I learned so much from it.”

Read – In-demand forward makes transfer decision as Chelsea drop out of race

See more – The best teams that never won the European Championship

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok