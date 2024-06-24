Chelsea defender distances himself from Barcelona rumours

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has distanced himself from transfer rumours linking him with a return to Barcelona.

Barcelona have been linked with a bid to re-sign their former academy graduate, who has overcome a difficult start at Chelsea to become a regular in the side.

Cucurella impressed across the Premier League run-in for Chelsea to earn a place in the Spain squad for this summer’s European Championship, where he has received praise for his performances at left-back to date.

The 25-year-old departed Barcelona in 2020 having made just one senior appearance for the Catalans and Cucurella said a return to the Camp Nou ‘doesn’t even cross’ his mind.

“Today I don’t even think about it, it doesn’t even cross my mind. I think that’s already happened,” Cucurella told COPE.

“You never know what can happen, but I’m not thinking about that.

“At Chelsea I’ve had some difficult years, but I’m happy and my family is comfortable.”

Real Madrid have also been credited with interest in signing the Spaniard but Cucurella said he does not know where the rumours surfaced.

“Something was rumoured. I don’t know much either. But I try not to let them tell me many things if they are not going to be done because you get too crazy.”

