Chelsea make decision on €58m Nico Williams transfer

Chelsea are reportedly backing out of a possible move for Nico Williams in the summer transfer window.

The Blues were among a number of top clubs linked with the Spain winger following his impressive displays in the Euro 2024 group stage.

Barcelona are very interested in signing the 21-year-old from Athletic Club de Bilbao, while Prmeier League sides Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been linked.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano now claims that Chelsea have no intention of pursuing Williams.

Romano reports that the player has been on the club’s shortlist of transfer targets since last summer, but consider the cost of the fee and salary involved too expensive for them.

It had been previously reported that Williams’ contract included a €55 million release clause, although Romano claims that it is actually €58m (£49m). The west London outfit have “no plans” to trigger the clause at this time.

Williams said in an interview last week that he is not thinking about where he will be playing next season, but left the door open to a possible move.

“I’ve seen reports talking about my future, but honestly I have no clue of anything. Right now, I want to focus on the Euros and nothing else,” he said.

“I am so happy in Bilbao, I signed a new deal and performed well last season. I feel at home, but I don’t know what I will do. Nobody can tell you about the future.”

Williams enjoyed an impressive campaign with Athletic last season, helping the club win the Copa Del Rey for the first time in 40 years while registering 16 goal involvements in La Liga.

