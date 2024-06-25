Chelsea decide against activating Barcelona key target’s €58 million release clause

Over the past few days, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Nico Williams, who has become a priority transfer target for FC Barcelona this summer.

The 21-year-old Spanish winger has a release clause worth €58 million in his contract with Athletic Club and is attracting widespread interest.

Indeed, apart from Barcelona, Chelsea have been long-term admirers while both Arsenal and Liverpool have also shown an interest in the winger.

In fact, it was even suggested that Chelsea were prepared to trigger the Spaniard’s €58 million release clause, which came as a threat to Barcelona’s chances of signing Nico.

Chelsea decide against Nico Williams move

Now, though, in what will come as a positive update for FC Barcelona, Fabrizio Romano states that Chelsea have decided against activating Nico Williams’ release clause this summer.

Chelsea will not trigger Nico’s release clause. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Blues are monitoring the Spaniard since last year and have had him on their transfer wishlist.

However, they have now decided not to trigger the termination clause as they believe that the overall cost of the deal will be too high.

Indeed, apart from Williams’ €58 million buyout clause which would need to be paid upfront, the Premier League club would also have to meet the player’s salary requests and add in taxes as well.

Chelsea believe the total package will be too expensive and as such will not be activating the release clause to sign Nico Williams.

This potentially clears one of the hurdles in Barcelona’s path as they continue to pursue the services of the Spanish international.

However, other clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested while the Catalans still need to address their financial situation before thinking about a swoop for the winger.