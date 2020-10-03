Chelsea – Crystal Palace: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Chelsea – Crystal Palace: Frank Lampard and Chelsea hope a healthier squad and home field can help the Blues get back in the win column against Crystal Palace on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Chelsea beat Brighton on Opening Day but slumped to a 10-man loss to Liverpool before needing a three-goal rally to draw West Brom last week.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Palace has two more points than the Blues’ four, having beaten Southampton and Manchester United before losing to Everton.

Below are all the details ahead of Chelsea-Crystal Palace kicking off the PL weekend early Saturday.

Team news for Chelsea – Crystal Palace (INJURY REPORT)

Chelsea is hoping to give a season debut to Christian Pulisic and a Blues debut to Hakim Ziyech as the injured pair have been back in training for some time.

Lampard has mentioned the club is being extra cautious with the explosive American talent, who said he is “very ready” to play.





Palace cannot use Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi, while Connor Wickham, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt, Nathan Ferguson, and Gary Cahill are all out.





What they’re saying

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell on the new Blues squad: “It kind of feels like it’s gone straight from the back of last season into this season. Players have come in, obviously COVID isn’t helping things, then injuries, including myself, Hakim, Christian. And key players and new signings, haven’t been able to train with the squad as much as we’d like. Thiago is new to the building, Edouard is new to the building. It’s not been easy for us all to bond and gel together, because we’ve not had the opportunity yet.”

Palace’s Roy Hodgson on transfer target Said Benrahma of Brentford: “At the moment [Benrahma] is not something we’ve discussed at great length. The interest we would have would be totally dependent on the price because it’s not really the priority area. It is not our priority. We’re still looking to get another striker in, that is the priority. Maybe a wide midfielder, but how much funds we have I couldn’t possibly tell you.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea is a -250 favorite to get all three points, while a draw is +375 and a Palace win viewed as the second biggest long shot of the weekend at +675.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Chelsea – Crystal Palace prediction

Another Chelsea was stumble would be a massive worry and it’s difficult to imagine the Blues would misfire again, this time at home. Palace has some gamebreakers but it is almost illogical to predict anything other than a Chelsea win and probably a comfortable one. Chelsea 3-0.

How to watch Chelsea – Crystal Palace stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday

Online: Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola

Chelsea – Crystal Palace: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction originally appeared on NBCSports.com