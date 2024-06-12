Chelsea could turn to £65m rated former academy star in hunt for new striker

Chelsea’s shortlist of strikers may contain former academy graduate Dominic Solanke according to reports as the Blues look to add more firepower to their squad this summer.

Following Benjamin Sesko’s decision to stay at RB Leipzig Chelsea must turn their attention elsewhere as they look for a striker to complement and compete with Nicolas Jackson.

With Armando Broja set to be sold this summer that will leave the Blues with Jackson as the only recognised striker in the first team squad, and they need a more reliable source of goals if they are to get back into the Champions League next season.

Solanke an option for Chelsea?

With Sesko’s decision to stay put and Chelsea deciding against pursuing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen due to cost and concerns over whether the Nigeria international would suit their style of play, the Blues are seemingly back at square one.

The Telegraph report that Chelsea are set to step up their interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran who started just three Premier League games last season, whilst the club are said to have at least two other strikers on their shortlist.

Solanke scored 19 Premier League goals last season.

Chelsea expressed an interest in Duran in the January window but nothing came of it, and the Telegraph add Bournemouth’s Solanke could be a name on their shortlist.

Solanke, a former Chelsea academy graduate had a brilliant season for Bournemouth scoring 19 Premier League goals, and is believed to have a release clause of £65m.

A potential move for the 26-year-old at that price would certainly represent a sizeable gamble on Chelsea’s behalf given last season was the first campaign where Solanke has produced numbers of that kind.

With the names being linked to Chelsea it goes to show the current state of the striker market isn’t particularly good, and it appears unless the Blues can pull off a surprise move for Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, or have something hidden up their sleeve the striker who comes in is unlikely to be better than Nicolas Jackson.