Chelsea could lose out to Brighton in chase for €20m winger

It felt for a long time like, despite the constant rumours linking him to Stamford Bridge, that Crysencio Summerville was not a realistic option for the Blues.

They had good wingers on the books already, younger ones arriving from South America next summer, plus were being heavily linked with Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

But Friday night’s news that the Olise move had collapsed suddenly sparked life back into the Summerville rumours, with our writer Simon Phillips now reporting that connections were heating up once again.

He’s not the only one – Nico Williams is perhaps now the top prize, especially after his stunning performances at Euro 2024 so far. But Summerville presents a really affordable option given he’s coming from the Championship, and a Leeds team who need to sell. He’s valued at €20m by Transfermarkt.

“Summerville has been scouted heavily all season and Chelsea could absolutely turn to him. However, at the moment SPTC sources believe it is Brighton who are leading in this one and the expectation is that he is likely to go there, with no moves made from Chelsea at all as of Sunday morning,” Phillips wrote.

Crysencio Summerville playing for Leeds.

Hot competition for Premier League standard attackers

The collapse of the Olise move doesn’t necessarily mean Chelsea will sign another winger instead, but it does seem likely that if they wanted to strengthen in that area then they will go ahead and do it, even without their first choice.

Summerville is not the only name on the list – Olise’s Crystal Palace teammate Eberechi Eze has also been mentioned – but he certainly seems like a player that’s being looked at given how much he’s been mentioned. Brighton are very much in the mix now however, and could tempt any of these players by offering them far more guaranteed minutes than Chelsea.