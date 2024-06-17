Chelsea Could Let 21-year-old Go This Summer

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei could potentially leave the Stamford Bridge outfit in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 from Italian giants Inter Milan with big expectations attached to him.

Casadei spent the first half of the last season on loan at Leicester City, where he featured 22 times before returning to Stamford Bridge in January.

He made eleven Premier League appearances under Mauricio Pochettino in the second half of the season but failed to start a game.

The Italian midfielder has a contract with Chelsea until June 2028 but is attracting interest from his homeland.

And according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Casadei could leave Chelsea in the summer.

Serie A club Bologna have their eyes set on Casadei as they want to strengthen their midfield.

Now it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will receive a suitable bid that will convince them to sanction an exit for Casadei in the summer.