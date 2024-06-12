Chelsea could make Conor Gallagher U-turn despite Aston Villa and Tottenham interest

Chelsea appear to be having a rethink regarding the future of midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to The Guardian.

The Blues were keen on selling the 24-year-old to balance their books amid fears over the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were circling to sign the Cobham Academy graduate, but Chelsea are considering keeping him.

Gallagher is a boyhood Chelsea fan and popular with the supporters, and recent developments suggest the Blues are now actively trying to agree on a contract extension.

Gallagher’s current deal expires next year, allowing him to leave for free in 2025. However, the midfielder wants to stay at his boyhood club, and Chelsea’s openness to resuming contract talks indicates a potential shift in stance.

Chelsea had reportedly slapped a £50m price tag on the Epsom-born star and even considered the possibility of a swap deal with Villa involving Colombian striker Jhon Duran.

The situation remains clouded by several factors. Informal discussions about a Gallagher-Duran swap have occurred, with Duran valued at £40m.

However, no concrete offers have been made to Gallagher, and serious negotiations are likely on hold until after the 2024 European Championship, where Gallagher will represent England.

The midfielder reportedly wants to wait and won’t be rushed into a move that doesn’t suit him.

This potential U-turn on Gallagher is a welcome sign for Chelsea supporters. Gallagher was a standout performer last season, bagging seven goals and nine assists in 50 appearances.

His energy and improvement were a bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent campaign.

While players like Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Mateo Kovacic jumped ship amid the Stamford Bridge turmoil, Gallagher has been loyal, constantly reiterating his desire to stay.

Tying him down to a new deal would provide much-needed stability and continuity for the Blues, who cannot afford to lose his presence in the centre.