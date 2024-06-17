Chelsea Contacted By This Bayern Munich Star’s Agents: Should The Blues Sign Him?

Matthijs de Ligt came into the limelight during Ajax’s impressive run in the 2018-19 season. His huge potential tempted Juventus to sign him in the summer. However, unable to establish there, the player was then sold to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022.

de Ligt is a quality player who is very passionate about the game. He plays as a centre-back and is a tough defender to take on one-on-one situations. He is fast, tackles well, and gives no room to exploit. The defender is also accurate with his passes and marks aerial dominance.

However, despite all the facts, the Dutch defender is a primary choice at the German club. He featured in 30 games this season, netting twice and providing an assist. He averaged 0.8 tackles, 0.8 interceptions, and 2.6 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

Matthijs de Ligt wasn’t the first-choice defender last summer under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel. Though the manager has departed, the player’s situation remains the same. New boss Vincent Kompany is also unlikely to prefer de Light as he wants a ball-playing centre-back.

Therefore, a summer move could be on the cards for the Dutch player. It’s evident that he doesn’t want to warm the bench in the Bundesliga and demand game-time. Hence, his representatives are trying to convince any English club to sign him in the summer.

Talking about Chelsea, they do need a centre-back as Thiago Silva left the club after the end of his contract. The arrival of de Ligt could be a good move as he has all the traits to succeed in the Premier League. He is also experienced and possesses leadership skills.