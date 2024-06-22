Chelsea contact representatives of Lille’s Jonathan David over potential transfer

According to David Ornstein, Chelsea have made contact with the representatives of Lille’s Jonathan David (24) over a potential move during the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old is set to leave the Stade Pierre Mauroy with Les Dogues president Olivier Letang declaring that it is unlikely that he will remain at the club.

David is one of many options that are being considered by the Premier League club as they hope to bolster their attacking options and provide some competition for Nicholas Jackson in the striker position. No official contact has yet been made with Lille but relations between the two clubs are described as positive. The Canadian international has one-year left on his contract with the Ligue 1 club meaning that any fee is unlikely to be out of reach for the West London club.

A battle with Manchester United?

Chelsea are not the only club from the Premier League interested in acquiring the services of the 24-year-old. According to The I, Manchester United have also contacted the forward’s representatives. Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also linked with the Lille forward.

GFFN | Liam Wraith