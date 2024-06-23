Chelsea make contact with Manchester United target Jonathan David

Manchester United’s pursuit of striker Jonathan David could be in danger as Chelsea have joined the race for the LOSC Lille player.

United had numerous issues throughout the season trying to find the back of net and this was exemplified by the fact they only scored 57 goals in 38 Premier League matches.

A large reason behind this was only having the inexperienced Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line for the majority of the season as Anthony Martial’s last campaign at the club was blighted with injury.

The Red Devils have made signing another forward a priority in this summer window and there have been significant links to Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

It has also been reported that Erik ten Hag’s men have made contact with representatives of David as they look to provide support for their young Danish striker.

Nonetheless, transfers are rarely straightforward and less so when it comes to Manchester United it seems, as Chelsea have now also expressed their interest in the North American.

The Athletic reports that “Chelsea have held talks with the representatives of Lille striker Jonathan David about a potential transfer this summer.”

“The 24-year-old Canada international is high among a number of options the Stamford Bridge club are looking at to strengthen their attack ahead of next season.”

“Chelsea are yet to approach” Lille but have a strong relationship with the club. The president of the Ligue 1 side has already given his blessing for the transfer of David this summer.

The Canadian is currently on international duty at Copa America and has come off the back of another successful goalscoring season, finding the net 19 times in 34 league matches.

He has been described as a “modern super forward” and his versatility to play as a second striker, attacking midfielder and out-and-out striker have also been praised.

The Red Devils have already missed out on targets such as Tosin Adarabioyo and Michael Olise due to inaction, so will hope to strike soon to avoid more disappointment in the transfer market.





