Chelsea Considering Re-Signing This Bournemouth Star: Good Move By The Blues?

Chelsea are considering signing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke in the summer transfer window, as per journalist Graeme Bailey The former club want to improve their offensive line ahead of next season with the pursuit of the mentioned player.

Solanke has been a solid performer for Bournemouth over the past few years. He featured in 42 games, netting 21 goals and providing four assists this season. He averaged 2.9 shots, 1 key pass, and 1 dribble per game (stats via whoscored).

The English forward has an attacking mindset and is extremely good at attacking spaces. Though he mainly plays as a striker, he can also operate on the wings or as an attacking midfielder. Standing 6’2 feet tall, he marks his presence in the aerial dues around the penalty box.

Will Chelsea trigger Dominic Solanke’s release clause?

Chelsea want to bring an upgrade of Nicolas Jackson in the summer as the striker wasn’t effective in the final third. The Blues were linked to Benjamin Sesko but that deal has fallen and besides, they aren’t willing to trigger Victor Osimhen’s release clause.

Hence, the Blues have turned their focus towards Dominic Solanke. The ex-Chelsea player could be a great addition because of his qualities and experience. He can make an instant impact up front and help the club secure more goals.

The 26-year-old forward has a conditional release clause worth £65 million in his contract. The release clause can be triggered by only the ‘big six’. However, it remains to be seen if Chelsea will spend that much or not. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United are also keen on signing the striker in the summer.