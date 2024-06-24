Chelsea considering sale of injury-hit £50m signing

Chelsea will consider the sale of Ben Chilwell this summer if the club receive a suitable offer for the left-back.

Chilwell’s career with the club has been punctuated by injury problems since signing from Leicester City for a fee of £50m in 2020, with the 27-year-old having started just 30 games across the last three Premier League campaigns.

Chilwell’s lack of football saw him miss out on a place in the England squad for this summer’s European Championship, despite the lack of recognised options in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

He had featured in friendly fixtures with Brazil and Belgium in March but did not make the provisional squad for the tournament after missing the run-in with a knee issue.

The Football Faithful have been informed that the defender’s ongoing struggle with injuries has led Chelsea to contemplate a sale, given Enzo Maresca’s interest in signing a new left-back and Marc Cucurella’s improved form.

The latter overcame a shaky start with the West Londoners to impress across the run-in and has continued that form into Euro 2024 with the Spain national team.

Chelsea are one of the clubs reported to be interested in signing Theo Hernandez from AC Milan with Bayern Munich and Manchester United also weighing up approaches for the France international. Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez is another player on the club’s radar.

