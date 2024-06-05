Chelsea Considering A Move For This PSG Star: Good Move By The Blues?

Chelsea have identified Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Ousmane Dembele as one of the possible targets for the summer transfer window. The Premier League club are interested in acquiring his services and are considering a move, according to Fichajes.

Ousmane Dembele rose through the ranks of Rennes but it was his stint at Borussia Dortmund that caught the limelight. Impressed by his displays, Barcelona decided to sign him in the summer of 2016. Despite decent stats at Camp Nou, he miserably failed to meet the expectations.

TOPSHOT – Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele (C) celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the French Cup Final football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, northern France on May 25, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

As a result, the Spanish giant sanctioned his move to PSG last summer. Dembele showed better signs this season when he even stepped up on important occasions. He scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 42 games. He averaged 1.9 shots, 2.1 key passes, and 2.2 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The French winger has no weak foot and can shoot from both legs. Hence, it allows him to operate on either of the wings effectively. He also has good dribbling skills, passing accuracy and race pace, making him dangerous in 1 vs 1 duels.

Should Chelsea really invest in Ousmane Dembele?

Chelsea’s interest in Ousmane Dembele comes amid the uncertainty over the future of Raheem Sterling. They also have the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke for the wide areas. Hence, the acquisition of Dembele will surely add a lot of value and depth to their unit.

However, the French outfit are unlikely to let the 27-year-old leave that easily especially after the departure of Kylian Mbappe as a free agent. PSG boss Luis Enrique rates the French winger highly and even a lucrative offer might not be enough for the Blues.

Moreover, there has been a long history of Dembele struggling with injuries and not being clinical enough in the final third. Therefore, signing him might not be the best move at this point and investing in someone else should be a better decision.