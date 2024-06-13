Chelsea consider re-signing former academy player

Chelsea have placed Dominic Solanke on their shortlist of potential striker signings with the West Londoners considering re-signing the forward.

Chelsea are determined to bring in competition for Nicolas Jackson at number nine this summer and have compiled a list of potential options. Benjamin Sesko was a leading target for the Blues but has since recommitted his future to RB Leipzig, signing an improved contract with the Bundesliga side.

Reports this week have claimed Chelsea have reignited interest in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, while HITC are reporting that Solanke is also under consideration.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a career-best campaign at Bournemouth in 2023-24 to score 21 goals in all competitions, with only Cole Palmer and Ollie Waktins scoring more Premier League goals among English players.

It was a breakout season for the forward, who had previously struggled to establish himself at Premier League level. Solanke came through the academy ranks at Chelsea and was backed to become a regular England international by former manager Jose Mourinho, but failed to earn regular opportunities at Chelsea or after a move to Liverpool in 2017.

Solanke has scored 77 goals in 216 appearances for Bournemouth, though 2023-24 was the first campaign in which the forward has fired prolifically at Premier League level. Chelsea are contemplating a bid to bring Solanke – who led all Premier League forwards for pressures in the final third – back to Stamford Bridge, though Bournemouth will demand a huge fee for his services.

The Cherries are said to value their leading scorer at around £65m, with Arsenal and Tottenham also linked this summer.

