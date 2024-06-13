Chelsea consider change in Conor Gallagher transfer stance - report

Chelsea have been tipped to change their feeling towards selling midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer, with a report claiming a new contract could soon be offered.

Gallagher is entering the final 12 months of his current deal and no progress has been made over an extension, prompting Chelsea's owners to make the 24-year-old available for transfer in the hope of cashing in on the pure profit that comes from selling academy graduates.

The Guardian, however, state that Chelsea are now considering performing a U-turn and making an active effort to try and tie Gallagher down to a new contract.

While keeping Gallagher beyond this summer would open up the risk of losing him on a free transfer, it is stressed that the midfielder's preference is to remain at Stamford Bridge and thrash out a new deal, cooling fears he could look to walk away on a free transfer.

Losing Gallagher for nothing would be a huge blow for Chelsea, who are determined to either cash in on the long-time Blue or tie him down to fresh terms.

Aston Villa have held informal talks over Gallagher's situation as part of their negotiations with Chelsea over striker Jhon Duran. A swap deal is not expected to be pursued, with Gallagher not enamoured by the idea.

Gallagher also has interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who have failed with a number of approaches over the past 12 months.

Chelsea's decision-makers may seek the input of new head coach Enzo Maresca, although the public pleas for an extension from former boss Mauricio Pochettino suggest they are prepared to make the final call on this issue alone.