Chelsea confirm signing of Estevao Willian from Palmeiras

Chelsea have announced they have reached an agreement to sign 17-year-old Estevao Willian from Palmeiras next summer.

The Brazilian winger has been courted by most of Europe's top clubs even before he made his senior debut, with Barcelona the other major party in the race for his signature until late.

But Chelsea have now managed to wrap up a deal for Estevao, who will join the club after he turns 18 next year.

A statement read: "Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign teenage forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian to officially join Chelsea next summer.

"The 17-year-old has already built a strong reputation in South America as one of the most exciting talents around due to his skilful dribbling and electric pace, causing defences plenty of problems in his breakout season in senior football.

"Estevao has featured 10 times in the Brazilian Serie A for Palmeiras, contributing two goals and two assists, as well as also finding the net in the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

"The exciting forward, who joins fellow Brazilians Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel at Stamford Bridge, has also featured for his nation at youth level."

Estevao is widely regarded as one of the best young players in world football and has broken through at Palmeiras at the same time as Endrick, who will join Real Madrid this summer.

Chelsea's announcement of Estevao's signing comes less than 24 hours after news broke of them missing out on Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, who is set to join Bayern Munich instead.