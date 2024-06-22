🚨 Chelsea confirm signing of Estêvão Willian

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of teenage sensation Estêvão Willian, with the Brazilian set to join the club next summer.

The winger, who has impressed for Palmeiras, has been signed for an initial £29m fee which could rise to £51m with add ons.

The 17-year-old will spend the next season in Brazil, before moving to Stamford Bridge when he turns 18 years old next summer.

He continues Chelsea's aim to sign young talent before they become world stars, which has seen them plunder Brazil already for Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel.