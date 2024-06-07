Chelsea confirm first transfer signing of the Enzo Maresca era

Chelsea have announced the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo as the first major transfer under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The 26-year-old defender joins the Blues as a free agent after Fulham confirmed he would be leaving Craven Cottage upon the expiration of his contract.

Newcastle had been pushing to arrange a deal for the centre-back and are understood to have offered him a ‘very competitive’ contract, but Adarabioyo will remain in west London.

Chelsea confirmed on Twitter on Friday that the player has signed for the Premier League club.

“Growing up, Chelsea has always been a club that have performed well and one that have had great players and teams to watch. Chelsea have won big trophies and long may it continue,” Adarabioyo said.

“I’m here to win. I want to win. It’s as simple as that really. I just want to keep working and pushing the team and the club in the direction we want to go in. I’m excited to get going.”

Tosin is a BLUE! 💙✍️ pic.twitter.com/BXXnaHI0UZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 7, 2024

He added: “I’m looking forward to starting work with Enzo and I’m sure the boys are too,’ he added.

“It’s going to be exciting. We’re going to play good football and win a lot of games. There are top players in this squad and I’m eager to play with them all.”

Adarabioyo has been a key player for Fulham since joining the club from Manchester City in a transfer worth up to £2m in 2020. The Premier League champions reportedly had a 20 percent sell-on clause included in the deal, but will not receive anything from the player’s move as he has moved for free.

The Englishman’s form had attracted the attention of AC Milan, Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester United, but his future is at Stamford Bridge.

Adarabioyo, who has represented England at youth level, is hoping to boost his international ambitions with the move. He is also eligible to play for Nigeria.

