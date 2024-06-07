Chelsea confirm first signing of summer transfer window

Chelsea have announced the signing of defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham.

The 26-year-old's deal at Craven Cottage expires at the end of June and he has put pen to paper on a four-year contract just down the road at Stamford Bridge.

Several major clubs were linked with Tosin, including Manchester United and Newcastle United, but he has opted to join Chelsea instead.

Tosin made 25 appearances for Fulham across the 2023/24 season, though came close to leaving them last summer. Tottenham Hotspur and Monaco were both interested in his services, but neither could agree a deal with the Whites.

"Growing up, Chelsea has always been a club that have performed well and one that have had great players and teams to watch. Chelsea have won big trophies and long may it continue," Tosin told Chelsea's official website.

"I’m here to win. I want to win. It’s as simple as that really. I just want to keep working and pushing the team and the club in the direction we want to go in. I’m excited to get going."

Across a four-year stay at Fulham, Tosin played 132 matches and was notably part of their Championship-winning side of 2021/22. Tosin signed for them from Manchester City in 2020, leaving the Etihad Stadium having only made eight appearances for the club.

Tosin is Chelsea's first signing of a new era, which will be led by new head coach Enzo Maresca. The Italian signed a five-year contract with the option for a further 12 months at the start of the week and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who left the club by mutual consent after only one season in charge.

With Tosin's arrival complete, Chelsea are expected to sell academy product Trevoh Chalobah this summer. Conor Gallagher has also been heavily linked with an exit, despite reiterating his desire to stay, with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur interested in the England midfielder.