Chelsea confident of signing marquee transfer target and Trevoh Chalobah could help

Chelsea are reportedly confident of landing their marquee summer transfer target, an defender Trevoh Chalobah could apparently help the deal.

The transfer window opens today for English clubs, but Chelsea have already been very busy in the background trying to get a head start on some deals.

We know the club are looking to sign a potential new striker, but they are also looking at other positions as well.

Yesterday it really blew up with news that Chelsea were trying to now sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer, with multiple outlets reporting the news.

The Daily Mail had their report out, and they claim that Chelsea are now confident of signing Olise ahead of any other interested clubs.

Chelsea ready to offer players too

Chelsea pressing ahead for Olise

According to the same report, Chelsea are open to including fringe players in any deal for Olise.

Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah are among the players Chelsea may consider using as makeweights in the deal.

Newcastle and Bayern Munich are among the clubs also keen on Olise, but Chelsea are confident they can land their long-term target.

Olise has a complicated release clause in his contract which is worth up to £60million, so it looks like Chelsea are trying to sweeten that fee with the addition of some players, or at least one player.

Chalobah and Broja are both expected to be leaving Chelsea this summer anyway and have been for some time. But as ever with these swap deals, they are very complex because all players involved in the deal also need to agree to moving to said clubs and also, agree to personal terms. So that is why we don’t often see them materialise these days.

It will be very interesting to see if anything comes of this one, but seems it’s full steam ahead for Chelsea on Olise.