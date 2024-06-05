Chelsea Confident of Securing Transfer for Man Utd and PSG Target Under Contract Until 2028

RB Leipzig’s striker Benjamin Šeško is one of the players that Paris Saint-Germain eyes to replace Kylian Mbappé’s production, as they will have to seek other avenues for goal scoring.

The Slovenian goal-scorer is under contract with Leipzig until 2028 and scored 18 goals and registered two assists in 42 appearances for the German side this past 2023-24 season.

Nonetheless, the Parisians face several rivals to land the RB Leipzig standout. A recent report from journalist Ben Jacobs reveals that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are keen on Šeško.

Šeško has also received interest from Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad discussing him, but there’s no sign that he wants to move there.

With so many suitors, Chelsea are looking to get ahead of the competition to ensure they land the player this summer.

According to the Evening Standard’s Nick Purewal, Chelsea are seriously interested in Benjamin Sesko and feels confident that if they proceed with their plans to acquire a striker this summer, they can outmaneuver Arsenal in the race to sign him.