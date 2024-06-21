Chelsea close to signing PSG striker Baltimore

Sandy Baltimore scored nine goals in 34 games for PSG last season [Getty Images]

Chelsea are expected to sign France forward Sandy Baltimore from Paris St-Germain on a four-year contract, subject to a medical.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at PSG and will join the Women's Super League champions on a free transfer.

BBC Sport understands Baltimore will have a squad role at Chelsea, operating as a replacement for Sam Kerr while the Australian striker recovers from a knee injury.

Baltimore will compete with Catarina Macario, Mia Fishel, Mayra Ramirez and Aggie Beever-Jones in a packed attacking department at Kingsmeadow.

She will be the first permanent signing for new Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor, who has moved from Lyon to replace Emma Hayes.

Baltimore scored seven goals in 18 appearances in the French top flight last season - in which PSG finished second to Bompastor's Lyon.

She has 28 caps for France and was part of their Euro 2022 squad, but was not picked for the 2023 World Cup.