Chelsea change stance on new deal for midfielder

Chelsea are considering changing their stance on Conor Gallagher’s future and offering the midfielder a new contract with the club.

Gallagher’s current deal expires at the end of next season and the England international continues to be linked with an exit. Tottenham and Aston Villa are both keen to sign the 24-year-old, while Atletico Madrid are understood to be monitoring his situation in West London.

Chelsea value Gallagher at around £50m and his sale would help ease the club’s profit and sustainability concerns, given his high value and status as an academy graduate.

The Blues do not want to run the risk of losing Gallagher on a free transfer in 2025 and the midfielder is keen to remain with his boyhood club. That situation has led to a change in stance at Chelsea, with The Guardian reporting that the club could offer Gallagher an extension to his deal.

Any negotiations will wait until after Gallagher’s participation with England at Euro 2024, while his future remains ‘unpredictable’ with talks held with Aston Villa over a potential swap deal that would see Jhon Duran join Chelsea.

However, Chelsea are determined not to lose Gallagher on a free transfer and will open negotiations over a new deal if a transfer does not materialise in the summer window.

