Chelsea change narrative before Liverpool Carabao Cup final as Mauricio Pochettino finds crucial Plan B

Chelsea passed a difficult test at Manchester City, one which served as perfect preparation for the Carabao Cup final.

Many feared a drubbing at the Etihad ahead of their Wembley showdown with Liverpool on Sunday.

But, on a ground where Chelsea have only known misery since beating City in the 2021 Champions League final, they proved many doubters wrong.

Raheem Sterling’s early strike on the counter-attack was a reward for an exceptional first half in which the Blues should have really been more than 1-0 up.

Mauricio Pochettino’s game plan worked perfectly as further opportunities arrived on the break against City’s high defensive line, with space in behind exploited by longer balls as they sat off the Treble winners.

Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and substitute Christopher Nkunku had similar big chances and Ederson also saved a close-range shot in the second half.

Conor Gallagher marked the influential Rodri brilliantly, Enzo Fernandez continued showing signs of progress, and the back four impressed, with Axel Disasi in particular excelling.

No fear: Chelsea hurt Manchester City on the counter-attack in a brilliant display (AFP via Getty Images)

A Chelsea team with an average age of just 23.4 carried out Pochettino’s counter-attacking game plan to devastating effect, which can become an important plan B in future matches.

Rodri ultimately equalised with a half-volley in the 83rd minute after striker Erling Haaland was unusually wasteful, but Chelsea still left the north west feeling positive.

They have found form since their dismal 4-2 loss at home to Wolves left Pochettino under pressure, with subsequent wins at Aston Villa and Crystal Palace changing the narrative ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Sunday is set to be an emotional day for Jurgen Klopp as it could represent his last major final at Wembley. Chelsea’s 4-1 defeat at Anfield in January shows why they will again be seen as underdogs.

To win, the Blues must show the same quality, fighting spirit and tactical nous that they displayed against City.

Chelsea remain in 10th place in the Premier League, with just 13 games left to play and a 12-point gap between them and fifth-placed Tottenham.

But they have shown that they can compete with the best in the world in a one-off match. Improving results have arrived in time before a game of huge importance.

Sunday is not just about silverware but also a chance for the new Todd Boehly and Clearlake ownership to build future success and a route into Europe next season.