Chelsea’s Broja included in Bologna’s six-striker shortlist to replace Zirkzee

Il Corriere dello Sport reports Armando Broja is among Bologna‘s targets to replace Joshua Zirkzee, who is in advanced talks to join Milan.

Bologna may rival Milan for Broja this summer, as the Chelsea-owned striker is said to be on Rossoblu’s radar to replace the departing Zirkzee. Milan have decided to pay the striker’s €40m clause and are now in talks with his agent, Kia Joorabchian.

According to Sky Sport, Milan want to sign both Zirkzee and Broja, but Corriere dello Sport argues that the Rossoblu may challenge their domestic rivals in the race for the Albania international.

According to Saturday’s printed edition of the newspaper on page 14, the Rossoblu have already prepared a six-striker shortlist for 2024-25, which includes Broja.

Their favourite option, however, is said to be AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis, scorer of 33 goals in 46 appearances this season. Another Greek striker, Fotis Ioannidis of Panathinaikos FC, has been monitored by the Rossoneri. Ioannidis netted 23 times in 44 games this term.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Burkardt (FSV Mainz 05) and Adam Hlozek of Bayer Leverkusen are also on Bologna’s radars alongside Broja.

Bologna will play in the Champions League next season and have recently appointed Vincenzo Italiano to replace Thiago Motta.