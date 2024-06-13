Chelsea brief that player is not for sale after strong rumours this week

Chelsea have moved to shut down a rumour that has been surfacing this week about one of their players being in talks with another club to potentially leave this summer.

They have apparently sent a brief to the media to say that said player is not for sale and also, the player himself is looking forward to this coming season and working under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Earlier this week we heard reports from Germany claiming that Chelsea defender Levi Colwill was in talks with Bayern Munich, or at least his reps were. This story was reiterated a couple of times.

This hasn’t really been denied by anyone at the moment, but Chelsea have now come out, at least through media briefings, to say that Colwill is NOT FOR SALE.

Colwill looks forward to next season at Chelsea

Levi Colwill will be at Chelsea next season

According to London World in a report last night, Chelsea chiefs have briefed club media that Levi Colwill is NOT FOR SALE and will not entertain any talks with German giants Bayern Munich.

They have been told the England youngster is looking forward to working with new manager Enzo Maresca.

I don’t expect this will fully put an end to the rumours though and I am sure we will continue to hear things come out this summer regarding Colwill potentially leaving the club, or big clubs being interested in signing him.

What I’d like to see here is Colwill’s reps come out and put an end to this speculation so that Colwill and Chelsea can just focus on the upcoming pre-season and then the big new season ahead. By doing this it would just allow the noise to settle and it is also something that has happened a lot. We’ve seen similar situations with both Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling recently.