Chelsea boss Sarri axes another unpopular Conte rule

Happy camp: Maurizio Sarri is making changes to bring the players closer together

When you are in at work for 10 o’clock in the morning and home long before two, you would not have thought life could get much easier.

But Chelsea’s players will now get a lie in too as Maurizio Sarri continues his charm offensive.

The new manager is keen to release the shackles after Antonio Conte’s rules and regulations saw him become unpopular as things turned sour.

I can’t hear you: Alvaro Morata ended his Chelsea goal drought against Arsenal

His to-the-minute training schedule was not a winner with the Stamford Bridge squad and they were quick to let their feelings be known.

The Italian’s no-argument diet plan also was not wanted – so Sarri is attempting to earn some early brownie points by putting ketchup and other sauce back on the canteen menu.

But the former Napoli boss has now allowed his players to start training in the afternoon so they can spend more time with their families, SunSport say.

Sarri’s idea is to change the pre-existing regime and bring the team closer together.

He is already winning round Eden Hazard, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid this summer.

The Chelsea coach said of the possibility of his departure last week: “I was concerned about this problem. But the first time I spoke to him, I was sure he would stay.

“So I was concerned for 20 days, no more. Hazard, technically, is really one of the best in Europe in this moment.

“He has to work from the physical point of view, of course. I have spoken to him very often in the last 10 days but he has never said to me anything about [leaving].

“So I am sure Eden will be with us for this season.”

Sarri’s approach is already getting results, with Chelsea winners against Huddersfield Town and at home to Arsenal last weekend.



