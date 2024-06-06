Chelsea will block one type of move for one of their players who will leave this summer

The club are looking to sell a host of players this summer as they look to balance the financial books after a big spend across the last three transfer windows and being expected to be signing more new players this window as well.

We will see a few home grown players being sold this summer, with midfielder Conor Gallagher being the most high profile name of those and is already in talks to leave the the club.

Others will go too, and striker Romelu Lukaku is absolutely expected to be one of them. I’d be completely shocked if he ever wears a Chelsea top again, even a training top!

But Chelsea are only interested in a permanent sale for Lukaku this summer.

The Blues will block any loan offers

Lukaku wants out of Chelsea

According to The BBC, Chelsea will turn down any loan moves for Romelu Lukaku this summer in a bid to sell the Belgium striker in a permanent deal.

They are looking to recoup some of £97.5m they paid Inter Milan for him in 2021, with their asking price believed to be about £37m as the club aims to get the 31-year-old’s £325,000-a-week wages off their books.

Roma, Napoli, and AC Milan are named as three interested clubs. But you’d suspect that if Chelsea really are to recoup a chunk of the fee paid for Lukaku and get the £37m mentioned above, then their best bet will be to try and sell him to a Saudi club. However, Lukaku seems like he wants to stay in Europe for now and isn’t ready for a move to Saudi just yet, or even at all.

Chelsea will hope a suitor crops up soon.