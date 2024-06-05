Chelsea block Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk from partaking in the Olympics

Chelsea have officially blocked Enzo Fernandez (Argentina) and Mykhailo Mudryk (Ukraine) from representing their countries at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues want their squad fully fit and ready to go under incoming manager Enzo Maresca, especially after a campaign hampered by injuries.

Injuries ravaged the Chelsea squad during the 2023/24, with Carney Chukwuemeka, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Robert Sanchez, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana all spending considerable time on the doctor’s table.

Fernandez missed the latter part of the season sidelined with a hernia problem that had been bothering him for months before undergoing surgery to resolve the issue. Chelsea are desperate to avoid a repeat of the same next season.

Fernandez and Mudryk are already committed to international tournaments this summer – the Copa America for Argentina and the 2024 European Championship for Ukraine.

Chelsea are unwilling to risk further disruption to their own plans by allowing them to extend their international commitments to the Olympics.

The Blues are not alone in taking this stance. Premier League rivals Manchester United will block Alejandro Garnacho from joining Argentina’s Olympic squad. Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe won’t be allowed to represent France in his hometown of Paris.

Chelsea have already blocked French defenders Badiashile and Malo Gusto from joining Thierry Henry’s stacked side looking to claim the gold medal on home turf.

Chelsea respect the Argentine Football Association, but they are already concerned about Fernandez potentially missing 17 days of pre-season training if he competes in the Copa America, which concludes on July 15.

Participating in the Olympics would see him miss the entire pre-season period, a crucial time for integrating under new manager Maresca.

The same goes for Mudryk, although Ukraine aren’t as likely to make a deep run at Euro 2024.

Chelsea want to push for Champions League football under their new boss. They will need all hands on deck.