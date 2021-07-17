Chelsea bid farewell to Milan-bound Olivier Giroud – Saturday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17.
Football
Fikayo Tomori welcomed former Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud to AC Milan.
Oli G🤩. Welcome brother🔴⚫️. @_OlivierGiroud_ https://t.co/yELfTFnHns
— Fikayo Tomori (@fikayotomori_) July 17, 2021
Chelsea said goodbye to the Frenchman.
All the best for your next chapter, Oli! 💙 pic.twitter.com/gtWOi1KQRW
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 17, 2021
Kepa Arrizabalaga was on target.
Leeds finally returned to the Premier League a year ago today.
#OnThisDay last year.@LUFC's ended their 17 year @EFL journey!#EFL | #EFLMemorableMoments pic.twitter.com/0dxZeMI4tV
— EFL (@EFL) July 17, 2021
Never felt so good 💛💙 🙏 https://t.co/TiRKtd9WjP
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) July 17, 2021
Ferran Torres was doing his bit for the environment.
Leading by example 🚮♻️🔆#beachcleanup #Sustainability #KickOutPlastic #campusferrantorres pic.twitter.com/w6HwzwR12n
— Ferran Torres (@FerranTorres20) July 17, 2021
Dominic Calvert-Lewin was not interested in a haircut.
Jesse Lingard was back in Manchester United training.
Cricket
Virat Kohli was loving his work.
When you absolutely love what you do, everything just flows ❤️🏏 pic.twitter.com/ket7qq2vDg
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 17, 2021
The Barmy Army imagined.
Imagine @jimmy9 with this cloud cover 😍 pic.twitter.com/EYd8hAOuMB
— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 17, 2021
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton loved his new head gear.
Lando Norris was in the zone at Silverstone.
Bring it. pic.twitter.com/qKoIVtMeQc
— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 17, 2021
MMA
There is only one Conor McGregor!
There is only one! pic.twitter.com/tZx2vP3nxU
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 17, 2021
Mirror mirror on the wall, whose the richest and the baddest of them all ☘️ pic.twitter.com/bLz0N93LK6
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 17, 2021
Olympics
Olympians continued their prep.
Good vibes only 🧘♂️ at the holding camp in Hiyoshi 🇯🇵 with @TeamGB 🇬🇧 #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/KLKgMH5qP2
— Jade Jones (@jadejonestkd) July 17, 2021
Cycling
Geraint Thomas took a trip down memory lane.
Little detour on the way to the start this morning. The last time I was at Bordeaux Velodrome was 2006, my first world track championships. We came second in the team pursuit, losing to the Aussies by 0.004sec 🤦♂️
And now back 15 years later for the #TDF2021 TT 👌 pic.twitter.com/6TRcC4GSwn
— Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) July 17, 2021
Boxing
Fight Camp got closer.