Open leaderboard:

Jordan Spieth struggles to close Round 3 of Open Championship? Get the updates

Chelsea bid farewell to Milan-bound Olivier Giroud – Saturday’s sporting social

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17.

Football

Fikayo Tomori welcomed former Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud to AC Milan.

Chelsea said goodbye to the Frenchman.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was on target.

A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc)

Leeds finally returned to the Premier League a year ago today.

Ferran Torres was doing his bit for the environment.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was not interested in a haircut.

A post shared by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@domcalvertlewin)

Jesse Lingard was back in Manchester United training.

A post shared by JLingz (@jesselingard)

Cricket

Virat Kohli was loving his work.

The Barmy Army imagined.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton loved his new head gear.

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Lando Norris was in the zone at Silverstone.

MMA

There is only one Conor McGregor!

Olympics

Olympians continued their prep.

A post shared by Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty)

Cycling

Geraint Thomas took a trip down memory lane.

Boxing

Fight Camp got closer.

A post shared by Eddie Hearn (@eddiehearn)

Recommended Stories