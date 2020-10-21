What is Chelsea’s best XI; where should Pulisic play?

What is Chelsea’s Best XI now that Frank Lampard has his six new players fit and available to play together?

In the second half of their 0-0 draw with Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday, Lampard was able to field summer signings Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech together for the first time.

Five of the six started, as Ziyech came on for Mason Mount, but it looks quite tough for Lampard to squeeze all of his attacking talents into the same team without being top heavy.

“We’ve got to find a balance. Obviously we want to create more chances and I want to help with that,” Pulisic said after the draw with Sevilla. “We got to find a way to do both… Fitness-wise I feel great. I’m getting back to where I was. I feel strong and I feel like I can play 90 minutes. I’m happy.”

Chelsea’s improved defensively display — previously they conceded three goals to Southampton and West Brom — saw them shutout a fine Sevilla side, and heading into their clash at Old Trafford with Manchester United on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Lampard will have a severe selection headache.

