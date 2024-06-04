Chelsea begin talks to sign Benjamin Šeško and Michael Olise

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea have made RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško (21) and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise (22) their priority targets in attack and have even begun talks to sign the duo.

Despite heavy investment in the forward line last summer, Chelsea, now under the leadership of Enzo Maresca, are looking to add further recruits in the upcoming transfer window. The Blues failed in a bid to lure Olise away from Crystal Palace last summer, however, they will once again swoop for the France U21 international, according to Foot Mercato.

Along with RB Leipzig’s Šeško, Olise is the priority target in attack, with Chelsea looking to add two elements to their forward line. Discussions between all of the relevant parties have even begun and Chelsea will be looking to reach a positive conclusion. Next season, Chelsea will compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League, having missed out on all forms of European football a year earlier.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle