Chelsea have beaten Manchester United to new signing already this summer

Chelsea have reportedly already beaten Manchester United in the race to sign one player this season if the latest report is to be believed.

United apparently attempted to hijack a signing that Chelsea are set to soon be announcing after the player completed his medical assessment at the Stamford Bridge club earlier this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United made a late attempt to sign Tosin Adarabioyo but talks over a move to Chelsea were already too far advanced.

New Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has worked with Adarabioyo previously at Manchester City and was a key figure behind the centre back’s decision to join Chelsea.

An opportunity too good to turn down

Chelsea see off United hijack attempt

Tosin as a free agent this summer is an opportunity too good to turn down for many clubs, and it looks like Chelsea are the ones who will benefit from his contract running out at Fulham.

Newcastle United were also linked with Tosin and seemingly wanted to get in on the act as well. But it is Chelsea who are the winners of the race pending an official announcement of the player soon.

It’s a sign of smarter recruitment now creeping in at the club who are constantly criticised for spending so much money in the last three transfer windows but yet really seeing any success from the large outlay.

The owners have been in place for two years now and they will be hoping to kick on and climb the table even more next season as well as win a trophy or two. They will want to be spending less now on new players moving forward after this summer, and we might see them buying more free agents such as Tosin in the future if there is such an opportunity to do so.