Chelsea beat Real Madrid to signing of highly rated 17-year-old Brazilian starlet

Real Madrid have been almost unbeatable when it comes to signing emerging stars in South America, but after securing the signing of highly rated Estevao Willian, Chelsea have muscled out Los Blancos for defender Pedro Lima.

The 17-year-old right-back has been pulling up trees in Serie B in Brazil for Sport Recife, winning a starting role early on in the campaign. Blessed with pace and strength, technically sound, Lima has barely blinked at the change into the senior game.

It has attracted attention from Europe, most notably from Real Madrid and Chelsea, with head Scout at Valdebebas Juni Calafat no doubt well aware of his talents. Yet Diario AS say that it is Chelsea that will win the race for him, paying Sport €7.5m for his services. The plan is for him to head to RC Strasbourg first, who are also owned by the same conglomerate, where he will develop, and all being well, make the jump to Stamford Bridge.

Lima turns 18 on the first of July, and will be legally permitted to make the move then. Recently called up to the Brazil under-20 squad, his stock is set to rise quickly.