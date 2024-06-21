Chelsea, Bayern Munich want Barcelona gem with €6m release clause

Owing to their weak economic condition and problems with FFP, FC Barcelona will be looking to avail any sources that can promise them a significant inflow of cash in the coming summer.

For this purpose, the Catalans are already negotiating a deal with their sponsors, while also awaiting the completion of transfers of some of their former players on whom they still have some right.

Furthermore, the Blaugranes are also open to selling most of their players, even some of the important ones, to be able to solve their FFP problems and get some new players that will allow Hansi Flick to go into the next season with full strength.

In this regard, reports are coming that some of the biggest clubs in Europe are interested in one of their young talents, Marc Guiu. According to the trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, both Chelsea and Bayern Munich are showing interest in the young Spanish striker, who will be available with a release clause of only €6 million.

Meanwhile, the Catalans want the 18-year-old forward to remain and succeed at Barcelona, and want to discuss a new contract for him, but the interest from these top European sides is growing. The Premier League side is already exploring their options to materialize a move for the promising youngster.

Marc Guiu spent the last season hopping between the Barcelona first team and Barcelona Atletic, making 3 La Liga, 2 Copa del Rey, and 2 UEFA Champions League appearances under Xavi. With Barcelona Atletic, he made 13 Primera Federacion and 3 UEFA Youth League appearances.

At only 18 years of age, Guiu has a very bright future ahead of him. Thus, the decision he makes about his future this summer will have important implications for him, but hopefully, he will be able to stay and succeed at Barcelona.