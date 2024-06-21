Chelsea & Bayern Munich interested in bargain move for Barcelona striker - reports

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have both been credited with interest in Barcelona striker Marc Guiu.

Guiu, 18, scored on his debut for Barca in October and ended the campaign with two goals in seven appearances under Xavi, who turned to the teenager ahead of big-money signing Vitor Roque towards the end of the season.

As first revealed by Guillem Balague, Chelsea have made contact to discuss a possible move for Guiu, whose current contract includes a release clause worth just €6m (£5.1m).

This was later backed up by Fabrizio Romano who, alongside Chelsea, named Bayern as potential suitors for Guiu.

Barca hope to keep Guiu and plan to open talks over a new contract which would increase his release clause.

Guiu's contract runs until 2025, meaning Barca are under pressure to resolve his future as soon as possible before he enters the final year of his deal, which could see him leave for free at the end of next season.

Chelsea have looked at Barca's academy on a number of occasions in recent years. Alejandro Balde was a target in 2020 before his senior break-out, while centre-back Pau Cubarsi was targeted last summer.

Cubarsi was given a senior role last season and rewarded with a new big-money contract, and Barca now find themselves facing a similar situation with Guiu.

The 18-year-old striker's future could depend on that of Roque. The Brazilian's agent has warned they will not accept a loan move, meaning there could be no space for Guiu in a squad which already includes Robert Lewandowski.