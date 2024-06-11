Chelsea back in for Duran - Wednesday's gossip

Chelsea reignite their interest in Jhon Duran, Juventus edge closer to signing Douglas Luiz, Levi Colwill remains a target for Bayern Munich.

Chelsea have rekindled their interest in Aston Villa and Colombia striker Jhon Duran, 20. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Juventus are in advanced talks to sign 26-year-old Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea and England defender Levi Colwill, 21, remains a target for Bayern Munich despite their interest in 28-year-old Germany and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. (Sky Germany)

Bayern have started negotiations with Leverkusen for Tah. (Bild)

Colwill, however, is settled at Chelsea and the club do not want to sell him. (Standard)

Manchester United are preparing to rival Arsenal in their pursuit of Bologna's 23-year-old Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, who has a £34m release clause. (Metro)

Arsenal face a challenge to keep Denmark U17s forward Chido Obi-Martin, 16, who is wanted by Bayern Munich. (Metro)

Manchester United have drawn up a shortlist of attacking options with Brentford's England striker Ivan Toney, 28, and Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David, 24, highly regarded. (ESPN)

West Ham have offered English defender Ben Johnson, 24, an improved five-year contract. (Athletic - subscription required)

Fulham are leading the race to sign Silas Katompa Mvumpa, 25, from Stuttgart, with the DR Congo forward valued at £15m. (HITC)

Arsenal are willing to sell Scotland defender Kieran Tierney at a loss this summer, with an offer in the region of £15m likely enough to secure the 27-year-old. (Football Insider)

Germany midfielder Pascal Gross, 32, is in talks with Brighton about extending his contract. (Athletic - subscription required)

Crystal Palace, Ipswich and Southampton are battling it out for Rochdale's 18-year-old Welsh defender George Nevett. (HITC)