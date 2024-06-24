Chelsea asking for £30m for player who has made just one Premier League appearance

Chelsea are reportedly asking for £30m to sell one of their players this summer who has only made one Premier League appearance for the club.

It looks like Chelsea want to balance the finances this summer, and that means that there are plenty of players available for sale this window.

It also looks like they will take offers for many different players, some who have barely even played for the first team.

Astonishingly, Chelsea are apparently asking for £30m for Omari Hutchinson, with Ipswich Town keen on taking him on a permanent deal after he spent last season on loan at the club.

Chelsea signed Hutchinson for an undisclosed fee from Arsenal in 2022, but that fee was never thought to be high.

Hutchinson went on to make 50 appearances in the Championship for Ipswich last season, scoring 11 goals along the way. Is that really enough to warrant a £30m price tag? I’m not so sure.

Ipswich back in for Hutchinson

Hutchinson had a good season last year

According to Football London, who also say Chelsea want £30m for the 20-year-old winger, claim Ipswich are expected to make an offer to Chelsea for Omari Hutchinson. He is biding his time and has not made a definitive decision over what he wants to do beyond this summer. Sources have said a permanent move away from Chelsea is an option.

It also states that VfB Stuttgart and Ajax remain interested in Hutchinson, although it seems to have cooled somewhat in recent weeks.

Hutchinson has made just two senior appearances for Chelsea, one in the Premier League, and one in The FA Cup.

It looks like he will be leaving again this summer without a doubt, but the doubt is whether he goes on loan again, or on a permanent deal. And also, will any club actually even think about paying £30m for him? I just can’t see it to be honest.