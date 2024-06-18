Chelsea “asked” about £60m striker this week but were rejected for this reason

Our writer Simon Phillips is on fire this week on his Substack, racking up exclusives about various Chelsea related situations across the continent.

Our search for a striker remains a priority (doesn’t it always?) and with a few options increasingly looking like they’re off the market, new ideas are having to come into the frame to replace them.

It’s already pretty clear from the lack of chatter that Victor Osimhen is a no-go now. The transfer fee and wages are simply too great. Viktor Gyokeres seems to be in a similar situation. Benjamin Sesko has just signed a new contract at RB Leipzig and ruled himself out.

So new names are being added, or former targets returned to. Among them is Dominic Solanke, former Chelsea academy player and now a dangerous Bournemouth number 9. Phillips says Chelsea “asked about him” this week, but were told his £60m release clause couldn’t be paid in instalments, only all at once.

“That will be the end of this one, unless they change their mind.”

Dominic Solanke battles for the ball.

A convincing level of detail to these rumours

There’s a convincing level of specificity to these rumours which make us more inclined to believe them. Bournemouth are indeed in a strong position here, and while they will eventually have to cash in on Solanke if he continues playing at this level and draws closer to the end of his contract, for now they can sit tight and enjoy the success he brings.

They’re in a strong position financially, and their new manager Andoni Iraola looks to be building a strong project there which players are keen to be a part of. Unless Chelsea make some really strong sales this summer and magically end up with a big chunk of money ready to spend, it looks like our interest in Solanke is over.