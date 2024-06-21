Chelsea Ask About Teenage Attacker Who Set Club Record

Chelsea have asked about Barcelona attacker Marc Guiu, who would cost the Blues €6m if they go ahead and sign him.

The Premier League giants are keen to bring in the top talents from across global football and their eyes have been drawn to Barcelona for an option.

Striker Guiu is the player that Chelsea are looking at and they have asked about him, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

It is suggested that if Chelsea pull the trigger on a deal for the forward then it would cost them a fee of €6m.

Guiu turned out for Barcelona’s first team last season and turned out three times in La Liga and twice in the Champions League.

He scored in Barcelona’s Champions League group stage loss to Belgians Royal Antwerp and also struck in La Liga, scoring the winner in a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

In scoring against Athletic Bilbao, Guiu became the youngest and quickest debutant to find the back of the net for the club in La Liga.

Guiu has just 12 months left to run on his current contract at the Camp Nou.

All eyes will be on whether Chelsea decide to make a move to try to bring the 18-year-old attacker to Stamford Bridge.