Chelsea and Arsenal still involved in race for 30-goal forward

Chelsea and Arsenal are ‘still involved’ in the race to sign Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart.

Guirassy is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between top clubs after scoring 30 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions for Stuttgart in 2023-24.

The 28-year-old’s campaign fired Stuttgart to a runners-up finish in the Bundesliga and Champions League qualification, though a release clause of €17.5m (£14.7m) means the German side face losing their leading scorer.

Borussia Dortmund are leading the chase for Guirassy and Sky Germany are reporting a decision will be made on his future in the coming days. However, the Champions League finalists face competition from AC Milan, Arsenal and Chelsea, who are ‘still involved’ in the race.

Arsenal want to sign a recognised centre-forward with Kai Havertz having deputised at number nine for much of the run-in. The Gunners have lacked a prolific presence with Gabriel Jesus having struggled for form and fitness last season, while Eddie Nketiah is expected to leave North London.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are keen to provide competition for Nicolas Jackson, who endured an up-and-down debut season in the Premier League.

The West Londoners have held negotiations with several clubs over a number of potential options, including Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, Lille forward Jonathan David, and Hoffeinheim striker Max Beier. Chelsea have also had an offer rejected for Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion.

Guirassy’s release clause makes him an attractive option for Chelsea as the Blues look to navigate the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations (PSR).

