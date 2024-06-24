Chelsea and Arsenal baulk at demands for Spain star

Chelsea and Arsenal hold interest in signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams but have baulked at the demands involved in a deal.

Williams has a release clause in the region of £43m which is to be paid upfront and that structure, alongside the player’s wage demands, have seen the duo cool their interest.

The 21-year-old has been an eye-catching performer at this summer’s European Championship and was named man of the match as Spain beat Italy to secure qualification to the knockout rounds.

Williams ended last season with eight goals and 19 assists in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao and helped the Spanish side end a 40-year wait for a major trophy with Copa del Rey success.

Liverpool and Barcelona are also keen on signing the winger, though the latter’s economic issues could put Liverpool in the driving seat with new head coach Arne Slot having reportedly given the ‘green light’ to a move for Williams.

The Spaniard, however, is focused on Euro 2024 and shutdown speculation surrounding his club future this week.

“I’ve just signed new deal at Athletic few weeks ago, I feel very good there,” he told La1.

“I’m very happy at Athletic. It’s very strange to receive questions on my future.”

