Chelsea appoint Bompastor as new head coach

Chelsea have appointed Sonia Bompastor as their new head coach on a four-year deal.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Blues just a short time ago.

The 43-year-old replaces former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes who recently left the club to become United States head coach. Bompastor will be assisted by Camille Abily and Theo Rivrin.

Bompastor joins Chelsea after spending the last three years with French club Lyon. She led the club to seven trophy successes including one UEFA Women’s Champions League title and three domestic league titles. She will now be hoping to continue her success with new club Chelsea.

After being appointed Chelsea head coach, Bompastor said “I am incredibly grateful to join Chelsea Football Club as the head coach of the women’s team. It is an institution in English football. I will give my all to this new project to meet the ambitions of the club, the staff and the players.

“I hope to live up to Emma’s legacy and continue the work that has been done in recent years. Let the adventure begin.”

Bompastor will officially start work in South West London on 1 July 2024.