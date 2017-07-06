Chelsea are 'first choice' for ex-Arsenal man Cole

Ashley Cole admits Chelsea are his ‘first choice’ for a coaching post when the time comes to slip into retirement.

The former England international is now 36 years of age and starting to give some thought to what he will do when forced to hang up his boots.

He has no intention of taking that decision any time soon, as he continues to turn out for the LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer, but admits that he plans to remain in the game for as long as possible.

Cole hopes his career path will lead him back to Stamford Bridge, having spent eight years with Chelsea after completing a controversial move from Arsenal in 2006.

He told FourFourTwo: “I'm enjoying it here at the moment, but I would like to go back to England and work for Chelsea in some capacity if I could, so that would be my first choice.

“Coaching or being a scout is something I've always considered and enjoyed while watching games.

“I try to nurture young players coming through, so it's something I have in the back of my mind for after I finish playing.”

Cole has, however, pointed out that he wants to get as much as possible out of his playing career before considering a new role.

He added: “I want to play for as long as I possibly can, because once you finish playing, you are done for life.”

Cole was a product of Arsenal’s academy system and won two Premier League titles with the Gunners.

He was, however, to force through a switch to Chelsea in acrimonious circumstances.

Arsenal fans have never forgiven him, but a man widely regarded as the finest left-back of his generation saw his move from north to west London vindicated by another Premier League crown, four FA Cup wins, a League Cup triumph and European success in the Champions League and Europa League.