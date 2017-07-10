Chelsea: How Antonio Conte Plans to Remedy Stamford Bridge Striker Crisis

Chelsea is looking to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata after missing out on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, according to reports.

Lukaku, the Belgian striker, looked set for a return to Stamford Bridge from Everton, but Jose Mourinho’s United convinced the 24-year-old to choose Old Trafford instead, in a deal believed to be worth more than £75 million ($97 million).

United had, originally, been interested in Morata, the Spanish striker who scored 22 goals for Real Madrid last season, but got its first choice of Lukaku.

Chelsea and manager Antonio Conte have been left in desperate need of a striker capable of helping defend the club’s Premier League title as well as challenging in the Champions League.

At the end of last season, Conte told Diego Costa, the team’s top scorer, that he was not in the Italian’s plans for the following season via text message. “Thanks for the season we spent together. Good luck for the next year but you are not in my plan,” Conte wrote.

Now, Costa looks to be heading back to Atletico Madrid, the Spanish team he left for Stamford Bridge in 2014, despite the La Liga club currently serving a transfer ban until January 2018. Costa, 28, missed the first day of Chelsea’s pre-season training on Monday.

So, with Conte missing out on Lukaku and ousting Costa, his only striking options at Stamford Bridge are Michy Batshuayi or academy players. According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Chelsea has turned to Morata.

The 24-year-old striker is expected to cost Chelsea around £70 million, though, and Real Madrid will know the Premier League’s desperate position this summer.

